Pueblo County sees surge in Covid cases

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - In Pueblo County cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from Covid-19 in the month of October have already passed their totals for the entire month of September.

There were almost 600 confirmed positive cases in the county last week and right now there are 78 people in the hospital with Covid, the most since January.

Hospitals across the front range are at capacity and are struggling to deal with this surge.

Pueblo County Public Health Director Randy Evetts says that state models predict that we are approaching a peak. Those models predict a peak in cases by the end of October, but he tells me that cases in Pueblo County tends to lag behind the rest of the state by about a week and that cases here could reach their peak in early November.

Evetts continues by saying that layered mitigation strategies are the best way to protect both yourself and your community.

This starts with getting vaccinated but includes wearing a mask indoors, practicing good hand hygiene, and most importantly staying home from school or work if you feel sick.

He says that not any single strategy is perfect but when you start to layer each strategy on top of each other you create a stronger shield for yourself and your community.

