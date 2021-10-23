Pikes Peak United Way and Harrison D-2 opening Focused Family Success Center in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak United Way and Harrison School District two are partnering to open a family success center in southeast Colorado Springs.

The center will be located at what is now Pikes Peak Elementary School which will finish its final year as an elementary school in June 2022.

“The Family Success Center will be a place of hope, inspiration, exploration, and community building,” said Cindy Aubrey President and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way. “We are excited to bring residents together to learn what will make the center effective and life-changing!”

“Harrison School District Two was fortunate to partner with Pikes Peak United Way during the pandemic to assist our families with various challenges, and the partnership has only grown,” said Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, HSD2 Superintendent.” We appreciate their willingness to ask families in Southeast what services they want to see close to home and their creativity to bring those services to our community. This is a wonderful way to use our building in the future while serving our families and community members in Southeast Colorado Springs.”

Pikes Peak United Way says they are working with the community to determine what residents need in this center. Currently, the services include “GED classes, employment counseling/career opportunity exploration, a STEM lab, art therapy, a literacy center, financial literacy training, nutrition counseling, mentoring and tutoring. The center will also serve as a meeting place for residents in the neighborhood. Plans are underway for a monthly family dinner and more”.

“It’s no secret that access to care and services in Southeast Colorado Springs has lagged behind the rest of our city, and we appreciate Pikes Peak United Way stepping up to operate a center like this in our community and especially in our building,” said Corey Williams, Board of Education President. “This will be a big win for all community members who can access valuable services close to home that can open doors for themselves and their family.”

Several people and companies donated money for this center to be created. Some of those include the City of Colorado Springs, Ent Credit Union, Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, El Paso County, El Paso County Public Health, University of Colorado - Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Community College, Goodwill, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, First Tee of the Pikes Peak Region, The National Cyber Security Center, Tessa, Big Brothers Big Sisters and CPCD giving children a head start.

The center is expected to open in August 2022.

