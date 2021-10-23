Pikes Peak and Stratmoor Hills Elementary School Boundaries Under Revision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) -Harrison School District Two partnered with a demographer over the past year to analyze enrollment trends in our District. Enrollment in our District is declining due to fewer births and housing developments in our neighborhoods. These issues require us to make some changes to better support students, staff, and families well into the future while balancing enrollment numbers in our schools.

These factors have impacted two of our elementary schools. As a result, Pikes Peak and Stratmoor Hills Elementary School boundaries are under revision.

Beginning with the 2022 School Year, the students from Pikes Peak Elementary will attend the newly remodeled Monterey Elementary, Centennial Elementary, or our brand-new Carmel Community School, which will convert to a K - 8 campus. The students from Stratmoor Hills Elementary will attend the newly remodeled Oak Creek and Otero Elementary Schools.

Families can complete a choice form to request enrollment in a school different from their new home school. In August of 2022, Pikes Peak Elementary School will serve our local community with our partners at Pikes Peak United Way.

This partnership will bring many exciting services to the Pikes Peak Park, Southeast Colorado Springs, and Harrison School District Two.

Stratmoor Hills Elementary School will transition to serve as the base for our Aspire Online Academy and strategic community partners.

We continue to be committed to providing a high-quality education for all our students with the programs and services they need to thrive

