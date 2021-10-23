Advertisement

Online threats to ‘Central High School’ have nothing to do with Pueblo Central, according to police

(WAFB)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:20 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are reporting online threats circulating about a “Central High School” have nothing to do with Pueblo Central High School.

The police department shared the following message Friday evening:

“The Pueblo Police Department has been investigating social media posts concerning threats to Central High School. As a result of this investigation, detectives determined the specific threat originated in the city of St. Joseph, Missouri. The threats were directed at Central High School in St. Joseph, Missouri. Police in St. Joseph are conducting an investigation into the threats.

There are no threats to Central High School in Pueblo, Colorado. The social media posts were widely shared and people mistakenly believed that the threats were to several different Central High Schools.”

THREATS TO CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL The Pueblo Police Department has been investigating social media posts concerning...

Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Friday, October 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains during manhunt for Brian Laundrie.
FBI Denver confirms human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito case
Shelter-in-place alert in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 10/21/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs lifted
Carla Faith was arrested December 2019.
Woman sentenced to 6 years in prison after keeping daycare kids behind a ‘false wall’ in Colorado Springs
An Aurora man won big playing a scratch ticket.
Colorado man wins $100,000 with scratch ticket
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

More clouds Saturday, but staying nice...
More clouds Saturday, but staying nice...
In Pueblo County cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from Covid-19 in the month of October have...
Pueblo County sees surge in Covid cases
In Pueblo County cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from Covid-19 in the month of October have...
WATCH - Pueblo County sees surge in Covid cases
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Lawyers for Barry Morphew plan to sue prosecutors and investigators tied to the case of Suzanne Morphew