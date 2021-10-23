Online threats to ‘Central High School’ have nothing to do with Pueblo Central, according to police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are reporting online threats circulating about a “Central High School” have nothing to do with Pueblo Central High School.

The police department shared the following message Friday evening:

“The Pueblo Police Department has been investigating social media posts concerning threats to Central High School. As a result of this investigation, detectives determined the specific threat originated in the city of St. Joseph, Missouri. The threats were directed at Central High School in St. Joseph, Missouri. Police in St. Joseph are conducting an investigation into the threats.

There are no threats to Central High School in Pueblo, Colorado. The social media posts were widely shared and people mistakenly believed that the threats were to several different Central High Schools.”

