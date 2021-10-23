MISSING: 34-year-old Kimberlena Yellowhair, last seen October 6

CHILCHINBETO, Ariz. (KKTV) - The Navajo Nation President is asking the public for help with locating a 34-year-old woman.

A missing poster was shared by the Navajo Division of Public Safety on Friday for 34-year-old Kimberlena Yellowhair. She was last seen by her family leaving Chilchinbeto, Arizona on Oct. 6. Chilchinbeto is located on the Navajo Nation on the northeast side of the state.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 928-697-5600.

***MISSING PERSON ALERT*** KAYENTA DISTRICT



KIMBERLENA YELLOWHAIR

Age: 34

Sex: Female

Last Seen: October 6, 2021

Other: Kimberlena was last seen by her family leaving Chilchinbeto Estates in Chilchinbeto, Arizona on the afternoon of October 6, 2021 pic.twitter.com/FSL1TwVjgF — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) October 22, 2021

