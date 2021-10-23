Advertisement

MISSING: 34-year-old Kimberlena Yellowhair, last seen October 6

10/22/21
10/22/21(@NNPrezNez/Twitter)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:54 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHILCHINBETO, Ariz. (KKTV) - The Navajo Nation President is asking the public for help with locating a 34-year-old woman.

A missing poster was shared by the Navajo Division of Public Safety on Friday for 34-year-old Kimberlena Yellowhair. She was last seen by her family leaving Chilchinbeto, Arizona on Oct. 6. Chilchinbeto is located on the Navajo Nation on the northeast side of the state.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 928-697-5600.

