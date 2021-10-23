Advertisement

Manitou Springs is now a safe stop city for bicyclists

By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bicyclists are now able to treat stop signs as yield signs and red lights as stop signs in Manitou Springs, as long as it is safe to do so!

Tuesday, October 19 the Manitou Springs City Council passed Ordinance 1221 adopting the 2020 model traffic code. This reportedly gives the guidance allowing bicyclists to “safety stop” at stop signs and treat stop lights as stop signs.

“Creating an environment where our roads are more comfortable for everyone – at no cost to the taxpayers – is a great achievement for the City of Manitou Springs, and we hope to see other municipalities follow suit in the future,” said John Graham, Mayor of the City of Manitou Springs.

The City of Manitou Springs says when this law was implemented in other areas has “resulted in drastic decreases of accidents involving motorists and bicyclists”.

All bicyclists in Manitou Springs are still responsible for approaching intersections at a safe speed and should yield to pedestrians and other drivers.

