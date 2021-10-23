Advertisement

Friday Night Endzone Week 9: Pueblo South survives Pueblo East rally to retain cannon

Pueblo South tops Pueblo East 20-19 to win 2021 Cannon Game
Pueblo South tops Pueblo East 20-19 to win 2021 Cannon Game
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:36 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - It took a blocked extra point and a late-game stand, but Pueblo South walked out of Dutch Clark Stadium Friday with the cannon still booming black.

Pueblo held on to beat Pueblo East 20-19 in a thriller of a 2021 Cannon Game. Colts senior quarterback Jace Bellah was the star of the night, rushing for a touchdown on offense and returning an interception for a touchdown in the second half.

“It was definitely one of the most amazing games I’ve played,” Bellah said following the win. “The most fun, the most thrilling game. That was a good East team. Top-10 matchup, and it was cannon. I couldn’t have asked for a better night.”

Pueblo South wins the cannon for the third straight year.

Click below for a full recap of the 2021 Cannon Game, full highlights of high school football action across Southern Colorado!

