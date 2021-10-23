Advertisement

2021 Cannon Game: Our Pueblo South and East student correspondents show us their school’s spirit

By Megan Hiler
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Another decades-old rivalry takes place Friday.

Pueblo South (5-2) and Pueblo East (4-3) are meeting for the 63rd time to battle for the cannon.

The cannon currently is held by the Pueblo South Colts, and has been with the school for the last 741 days. The Colts lead the overall series 42-19-2.

Both teams are coming into the game 2-0 in the league, and both teams are ready to play for the cannon and for their schools.

On Thursday, the two schools held pep rally’s to get ready for the game, you can see 11 Sports’ student correspondents take us through the festivities.

Kickoff for the Cannon Game is Friday at 7:00 at Dutch Clark Stadium.

