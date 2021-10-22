Advertisement

Sheriff: Producer Alec Baldwin fired the prop gun on a movie set that killed photography chief and injured director

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:42 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been killed and a man injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm at a movie set outside Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, while a 42-year-old man was getting emergency care at another hospital. Authorities didn’t identify the two people or say if they were actors or crew members. Production has been halted on the Western movie “Rust,” which is being directed by Joel Souza and produced by Alec Baldwin.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.

The sheriff’s office is reporting Baldwin fired the fatal shot.

