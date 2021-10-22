Advertisement

Woman facing DUI charges after crash that injured a 9-year-old Thursday

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:22 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing DUI charges after a two-car crash at the intersection of Highway 83 and Powers Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say a white Land Rover was headed southbound on Highway 83 when it tried to turn onto eastbound Powers Boulevard. That’s when officers say the Land Rover hit a blue Subaru coupe that was heading north on Highway 83 during a green light.

Colorado Springs police responded to the call and found a 9-year-old was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital for further treatment; officers do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

Police identified the driver of the Land Rover as 37-year-old Lindsay Harrison of Colorado Springs. Harrison was arrested for DUI, vehicular assault, and a variety of traffic charges and was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

The Major Crash Team responded to the scene and is currently investigating. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

