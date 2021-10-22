Advertisement

WATCH : Colorado governor receives 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

You can watch a news conference from Gov. Jared Polis at the top of this article.

“It’s about time. The data is completely clear and consistent: a third vaccine dose is necessary for stronger and lasting protection against COVID-19. It’s critical that Coloradans have more protection against this deadly virus. My administration has been busy providing boosters to Coloradans living in nursing homes but with this approval, we are ready to booster all Coloradans who work around others and especially our older Coloradans six months past their 2nd dose,” Gov. Polis said following Thursday night’s announcement that both the U.S. CDC and FDA authorized Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, while also saying people can now get a booster different from their original dose.

