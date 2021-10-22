Advertisement

WARNING: Graphic language. Suburban Denver cop suspended after cursing at teen driver

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: The video above contains graphic language. You may have to log in to YouTube to watch because this is an age-restricted video, by clicking the link.

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - A police sergeant in the Denver suburb of Aurora is under investigation after he was captured on body camera footage cursing and yelling at a teen driver who had been pulled over on suspicion of speeding.

The June footage released Wednesday shows the 17-year-old female driver in handcuffs after her male passenger ran away. Police say he dropped a loaded gun. The distraught girl repeatedly asks police to call her mother. The footage shows Sgt. Ed Acuti yelling at her to shut up and using an expletive after she screams something.

An email seeking comment from Acuti’s union was not immediately returned.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Human remains during manhunt for Brian Laundrie.
FBI Denver confirms human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito case
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Shelter-in-place alert in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 10/21/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs lifted
Tips and tricks for keeping energy bills down
Colorado Springs Utilities proposes increases to natural gas and electric rates, customers could see increase starting Nov. 1
A trash truck completely dismantled a power pole at the scene of a crash at Powers and Stetson...
Major crash at Powers and Stetson in Colorado Springs, knocks down power for thousands

Latest News

Bountiful Bags Food Drive
WATCH: Silver Key's Bountiful Bags Food Drive
An Aurora man won big playing a scratch ticket.
Colorado man wins $100,000 with scratch ticket
Warmer Days Ahead
Warming Up
Shelter-in-place alert in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 10/21/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs lifted