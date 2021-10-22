Suspect at large after a man was shot in Pueblo Thursday night
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man shot Thursday night in Pueblo is expected to survive, but the person who shot him remains on the run.
Police were called to the shooting at about 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Ash Street. The area is on the southeast side of downton Pueblo. The person who called authorities reported they heard a gunshot followed by someone yelling for help.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and shell casings were located at the scene.
“As of the drafting of this press release, no suspects have been identified or arrested,” police wrote in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call 719-553-2936.
