Puppy training to be a service dog brings companionship to Colorado Springs Senior Living Community

By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Meet Blossom, an 11-month-old black lab puppy in training to be a therapeutic service dog.

Residents at StoneCreek of Flying Horse, a senior living community in Colorado Springs, got the surprise visit from Blossom and her mom, Rachel Maddox, the evening receptionist.

Maddox is a volunteer “puppy raiser” for the non-profit organization Canine Companions. The group reportedly raises and starts basic obedience for service dogs. Canine Companions were able to have a training day with eight dogs in the community courtyard with residents.

Maddox and Blossom can be found in the office from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every evening.

