Pueblo police investigate shooting that sent one man to the hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are currently investigating a shooting the happened around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to a residence in the area near east Fourth Street and north Joplin Avenue for a man who had been shot. When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man on the front porch of a residence who had been shot in both legs. As other officers arrived on scene, they learned the man was riding a motorcycle, which was found in the backyard and “had blood on it and appeared to have been shot”.

Pueblo police say they followed the trail of fuel from the motorcycle to the area of east Fourth Street and Kingston Avenue. Officers found several spent rifle shell casings about a block away near east Third Street and north LaCrosse Avenue. Investigators say they also found two other vehicles that had been shot.

Police say video footage from a home in the area showed the victim on his motorcycle being followed by a sedan.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Officers say no arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call Sergeant Flores at (719) 553-2936 or contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867).

