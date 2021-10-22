Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after hiding in a field in Colorado Springs

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:13 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded to calls for a “woman who sounded in distress” near West Filmore Street and Grand Vista Circle on the west side of Colorado Springs. The incident reportedly happened just after midnight Thursday.

Colorado Springs police were able to find an apartment number at this location and contacted a woman. While checking the apartment, officers reportedly found a man hiding in the closet who reportedly lied about his identity to officers. Officers then separated both the man and the woman to investigate the reason for the 911 call.

Officers were able to identify the man as Jacob James Wilson and learned he had four felony warrants for his arrest which included kidnapping, domestic violence, and motor vehicle theft.

As officers tried to arrest Wilson, he ran into a nearby field. Both officers and K-9′s set up a perimeter and eventually found the suspect hiding in some underbrush in the field.

Wilson was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for minor injuries as a result of hiding in the field.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

