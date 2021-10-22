Advertisement

New, free online tool helps veterans and military families access health care benefits

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new, free online tool helps veterans and military families access health care benefits.

11 News spoke with AARP about their Veteran and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator, which provides Colorado’s veterans with critical information about what is required to qualify for health care benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or Department of Defense (DoD).

AARP said even before the pandemic, veterans and their families struggled with where to begin when deciding the best path for their health care needs. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, of the nearly 400,000 veterans living in Colorado, only 24% have utilized their earned benefits at VA health care.

“Many of the reasons behind that, folks find it daunting, complex, challenging,” said Pete Jeffries of AARP. “We want to make sure that those who served our country are able to maximize their service benefits.”

The 28-page, free, step-by-step tool answers common questions like what documentation is needed and how to access it, how to qualify based on income, how to start the application process and more.

“People all across the country are asking these same questions and we wanted to make it easier for them so that it lays out the differences between military Tricare, VA health services, as well as private insurance, ACA, Medicare and Medicaid,” said Jeffries.

For more information and other resources for veterans, visit www.aarp.org/veterans.

