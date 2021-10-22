Lawyers for Barry Morphew plan to sue prosecutors and investigators tied to the case of Suzanne Morphew

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News has obtained a letter of intent to sue attorneys and investigators in the Barry Morphew case.

The letter sites a false arrest and defamation among other things. Investigators believe Barry killed his wife Suzanne Morphew, who went missing Mother’s Day of last year in Chaffee County while she was reportedly out for a bike ride. To date, the remains of Suzanne Morphew have not been located but her bicycle was.

A family friend of Morphew sent 11 News Reporter Ashley Franco the documents. The intent to sue letter states that the District Attorney’s Office along with investigators in the case are withholding evidence and falsely accusing Barry Morphew. It was filed by lawyers on behalf of Barry. 11 News reached out to the District Attorney’s Office, but they would not comment on the letter.

Attorneys for Morphew say that investigators failed to mention that they knew the name of the man’s DNA that was allegedly found on Suzanne’s bike, helmet, sheets in the dryer, one of the bedrooms and in Suzanne’s car. This was mentioned during the preliminary hearing, but investigators didn’t go into detail about it. Morphew’s attorney’s claim that DNA allegedly matched sexual assault cases in Arizona. They say investigators never followed up on the matches.

The letter also says that after the preliminary hearing, the district attorney “conveniently produced more discovery that includes more information on the DNA matches.”

Morphew’s attorneys claim those involved conspired to commit a fraud upon the court by withholding evidence from the defense. Those named in the letter include the Chaffee County Sheriff, the District Attorney’s Office and agents with the FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

11 News reached out to all of the agencies named in the letter. We’ll provide updates as they become available. Morphew is out on bond ahead of a jury trial.

