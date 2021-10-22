Advertisement

King Soopers hosts drug take-back event Saturday

Drug take back day
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - King Soopers, Cardinal Health and DisposeRx will host drug take-back events at local pharmacy locations across Colorado Saturday, October 23.

Kim Ward, King Soopers Division Health and Wellness Leader said, “King Soopers welcomes the opportunity to again partner with Cardinal Health and DisposeRx to provide safe, convenient and anonymous locations to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.”

The National Institutes of Health conducted a study in August 2021 that found prescription medication misuse has increased among 10 to 14 year old in the first month of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cardinal Health is committed to fighting prescription medication misuse,” said Jessie Cannon, Vice President of Community Relations at Cardinal Health. “Properly disposing of unused prescription medications is one of the easiest ways all of us can help prevent misuse, and remains a key message of Generation Rx, an evidence-informed prevention education program which offers age-appropriate resources to teach others about using medications safely.” (Generation Rx was founded at The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy.

The drug take-back events will happen from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Law enforcement officials will also be on-site to accept unused or expired pills, liquids, gels, and patches just outside stores (no medications will be accepted inside stores).

The event will be held at the following King Soopers locations;

Arvada

  • King Soopers, 6350 Sheridan Blvd.
  • King Soopers, 14967 Candelas Parkway

· Aurora

  • King Soopers, 25701 E. Smoky Hill Road
  • Castle Rock
  • King Soopers, 5544 Promenade Parkway

Colorado Springs

  • King Soopers, 7915 Constitution Ave.
  • Commerce City
  • King Soopers, 15051 E. 104th Ave.

Denver

  • King Soopers, 18605 Green Valley Ranch
  • King Soopers, 2810 Quebec St.
  • King Soopers, 10406 E. Martin Luther King Junior Blvd.

