Keystone Resort opens Friday for 21-22 winter season

KEYSTONE, Colo. (KKTV) - Great news skiers and snowboarders; Keystone Resort opens Friday!

Those who attend opening day will have access to more than 40 acres of terrain and nearly 2 miles of ski trail on Schoolmarm and Silverspoon. Guests will be “offered from the top of Dercum Mountain to the bottom of the Montezuma Express lift. At the end of the ski day, guests will download the River Run Gondola back to the base of the resort”.

“I could not be more excited to kick off my first winter here at Keystone,” said Chris Sorensen, Keystone’s new vice president, and general manager. “The team has put in a lot of hard work and long hours to get the resort ready to open. With this October opening at Keystone and Breck’s plan to operate through Memorial Day, we will offer one of the longest ski seasons in the country, providing even more value for our Epic Pass holders.”

The resort will continue it;’s tradition of Keystone Kickoff, which lasts through mid-December. Today the resort says they will have a DJ and hand out free donuts and hot chocolate at the base of the River Run Gondola.

This year there are some things you should know before heading to the mountain:

This season they are introducing the “Mtn Dew Rise Energy Pass Holder First Tracks, which means Epic Pass holders get EXCLUSIVE access to that fresh corduroy an hour before the general public on Nov. 12, Nov. 19, and Dec. 3. Bonus! The first 400 pass holders will get a free breakfast burrito and Mtn Dew Rise Energy Drink!” Epic Pass products can still be purchased for the 2021-22 season.

Keystone will debut a new 6-passenger Peru Express Lift to enhance the on-mountain guest experience to improve skier and rider circulation and quicker access to the Mountain House base area.

This year Keystone is focusing their COVID-19 safety protocols on indoor spaces; click here to learn more on the safety protocols for the 2021-22 season.

Keystone wants to remind guests there is limited terrain and early season conditions exist; the resort will announce when uphill access is open to guests once the early season operations are complete.

