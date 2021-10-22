Advertisement

Ice Castles not returning to Colorado this winter

Photo courtesy: Marcus Photography
Photo courtesy: Marcus Photography (KKTV)
By Seth Boster
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (The Gazette) - Click here to read the full article by 11 News partner The Gazette.

A holiday attraction that became a Colorado icon over the past four years will not take shape in the state this winter.

Following a decision earlier this year to not bring Ice Castles back to Dillon’s Town Park, operators of the company behind the frozen, glowing creation shifted their focus to Summit County neighbor Silverthorne. Sides recently dropped talks, Ice Castles spokeswoman Melissa Smuzynski told The Gazette.

“As with any large-scale event, there are a lot of factors to consider when determining a new location,” she said. “Land, access to water, adequate drainage, parking and traffic flow are all examples of factors that weigh into each decision for Ice Castles.”

Click here to read the full article by 11 News partner The Gazette.

