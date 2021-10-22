Advertisement

Help KKTV kick off Harvest of Love on Saturday

Harvest of Love kicks off Oct. 23
Harvest of Love kicks off Oct. 23(Care and Share)
By Melissa Henry
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Harvest of Love kicks off Saturday, Oct. 23, and you can help KKTV get it off to a strong start with Care and Share, southern Colorado’s largest food bank.

“We know that there are more families and individuals who need a little extra support during the holiday season,” said Joanna Wise with Care and Share. “They can be able to enjoy Thanksgiving or enjoy other holidays with their families without having to worry about whether or not they can afford to pay their medical bills or their utility bills at the same time.”

Each year, Harvest of Love rakes in 1 million pounds of food to help about 200,000 people in southern Colorado.

Getting involved is as simple as making a stop at your local King Soopers. The KKTV team would love to see you at the Constitution store on Oct. 23 to kick things off, but donations are being accepted at all King Soopers in Colorado Springs through Nov. 19.

Non-perishable foods are needed, including:

  • Canned vegetables
  • Canned meat
  • Cereal
  • Oatmeal
  • Peanut butter
  • Similar items with a long shelf life

If you cannot donate in person, click here if you wish to donate online.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains during manhunt for Brian Laundrie.
FBI Denver confirms human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito case
Shelter-in-place alert in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 10/21/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs lifted
File photo.
72-year-old killed in Highway 50 crash in Pueblo West
Carla Faith was arrested December 2019.
Woman sentenced to 6 years in prison after keeping daycare kids behind a ‘false wall’ in Colorado Springs

Latest News

10.22.21
Warming Up
Keystone Resort
Keystone Resort opens Friday for 21-22 winter season
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Woman facing DUI charges after crash that injured a 9-year-old Thursday
File photo.
Police: Man arrested after hiding in a field in Colorado Springs