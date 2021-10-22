Help KKTV kick off Harvest of Love on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Harvest of Love kicks off Saturday, Oct. 23, and you can help KKTV get it off to a strong start with Care and Share, southern Colorado’s largest food bank.

“We know that there are more families and individuals who need a little extra support during the holiday season,” said Joanna Wise with Care and Share. “They can be able to enjoy Thanksgiving or enjoy other holidays with their families without having to worry about whether or not they can afford to pay their medical bills or their utility bills at the same time.”

Each year, Harvest of Love rakes in 1 million pounds of food to help about 200,000 people in southern Colorado.

Getting involved is as simple as making a stop at your local King Soopers. The KKTV team would love to see you at the Constitution store on Oct. 23 to kick things off, but donations are being accepted at all King Soopers in Colorado Springs through Nov. 19.

Non-perishable foods are needed, including:

Canned vegetables

Canned meat

Cereal

Oatmeal

Peanut butter

Similar items with a long shelf life

If you cannot donate in person, click here if you wish to donate online.

