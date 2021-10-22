Advertisement

CSU-Pueblo football to induct 2014 national championship team to Hall of Fame

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:06 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - It took seven years from the restart of CSU-Pueblo’s football program to their first national championship. Seven years later, that historic 2014 team is heading to the school’s Hall of Fame.

Pack Athletics are inducting the 2020 and 2021 Hall of fame Classes this weekend. The 2021 class, which includes the Pack’s 2014 national championship football squad, will enter the Hall Friday night at 6pm during a banquet at the Occhaiato Student Center Ballroom. The team will also be honored between the 1st and 2nd quarter of Saturday’s homecoming game vs. Adams State University.

“I still remember about 5 minutes left,” Pack football coach John Wristen said, recalling the 2014 national championship game against Minnesota State University - Mankato. “I took my headset off, I looked at the scoreboard I go.. ’what did we just do?’ We got hot at the right time. It was fun seeing those kids laying it all on the line for each other. It was one of those things that you wish you could bottle and shake on every team that you had. It’s gonna be great seeing all those young men.”

