Crews respond to a house fire north of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Friday afternoon just north of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

At about 3:45 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were responding to 701 Count Pourtales Dr. for a working fire. The neighborhood is just southwest of The Broadmoor.

#coloradospringsfire is on scene of a #workingfire. E13 on scene reporting smoke showing from the back of the home. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 22, 2021

