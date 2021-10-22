Crews respond to a house fire north of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Friday afternoon just north of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.
At about 3:45 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were responding to 701 Count Pourtales Dr. for a working fire. The neighborhood is just southwest of The Broadmoor.
11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated.
