Advertisement

Crews respond to a house fire north of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Friday afternoon just north of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

At about 3:45 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced they were responding to 701 Count Pourtales Dr. for a working fire. The neighborhood is just southwest of The Broadmoor.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains during manhunt for Brian Laundrie.
FBI Denver confirms human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito case
Shelter-in-place alert in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 10/21/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs lifted
Carla Faith was arrested December 2019.
Woman sentenced to 6 years in prison after keeping daycare kids behind a ‘false wall’ in Colorado Springs
File photo.
72-year-old killed in Highway 50 crash in Pueblo West
An Aurora man won big playing a scratch ticket.
Colorado man wins $100,000 with scratch ticket

Latest News

polis
Gov. Polis receives COVID-19 booster shot following CDC approval
Gov. Jared Polis during a Sept. 21, 2021, news conference.
WATCH : Colorado governor receives 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Phone dialing
Mandatory 10-digit local dialing starts this weekend in Colorado for those with 719 and 970 area codes
Generic of Pueblo Police.
Suspect at large after a man was shot in Pueblo Thursday night