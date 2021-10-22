Advertisement

COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

The CDC’s vaccine advisory committee is meeting formally to discuss booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:35 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal health officials say millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different vaccine for that next shot.

Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients should qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose.

The Food and Drug Administration had already authorized such an expansion of the nation’s booster campaign on Wednesday, and it was also endorsed Thursday by a CDC advisory panel.

