CDOT: Northbound and Southbound I-25 nightime lane closures next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Starting the week of October 25 the Colorado Department of Transportation and Contractor SEMA Construction, Inc. will begin construction on Interstate-25 along a 7.5-mile segment between South Academy Boulevard and extending to the Santa Fe Avenue exit (CO 85/75). This work will take place during evening and early morning hours, with alternating right- and left-lane closures on Northbound and Southbound I-25 to allow the installation of 84 permanent advance warning signs, for a three-year safety improvements project. Installation of these signs will require a reduction to 55 MPH during construction hours and is expected to take approximately three weeks.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Northbound & Southbound I-25 Alternating Single Lane Closures between approximately South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue

6 p.m. - 6 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25 (MP 125.6 - 131.5) NB

6 p.m. - 6 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26 (MP 131.5 - 137.4) NB

6 p.m. - 6 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 (MP 125.6 - 137.4) NB

7 p.m. - 6 a.m., Thursday, Oct 28 (MP 137.4 - 131.5) SB

9 p.m. - 8 a.m., Friday, Oct 29 (MP 137.4 - 131.5) SB

Speed reduction to 55 MPH during construction hours.

Eleven-foot width restrictions will begin the week of November 1.

Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone. Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and give themselves extra travel time.

Dates of work are weather permitting

This work is part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP). MAMSIP is comprised of four discrete road projects in the Pikes Peak region, all of which are strategically important in the movement of personnel and equipment between nationally significant military facilities.

Click here for more information on the project.

