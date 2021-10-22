Advertisement

CDOT: Northbound and Southbound I-25 nightime lane closures next week

CDOT logo
CDOT logo(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Starting the week of October 25 the Colorado Department of Transportation and Contractor SEMA Construction, Inc. will begin construction on Interstate-25 along a 7.5-mile segment between South Academy Boulevard and extending to the Santa Fe Avenue exit (CO 85/75). This work will take place during evening and early morning hours, with alternating right- and left-lane closures on Northbound and Southbound I-25 to allow the installation of 84 permanent advance warning signs, for a three-year safety improvements project. Installation of these signs will require a reduction to 55 MPH during construction hours and is expected to take approximately three weeks.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Northbound & Southbound I-25 Alternating Single Lane Closures between approximately South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue

  • 6 p.m. - 6 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25 (MP 125.6 - 131.5) NB
  • 6 p.m. - 6 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26 (MP 131.5 - 137.4) NB
  • 6 p.m. - 6 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 (MP 125.6 - 137.4) NB
  • 7 p.m. - 6 a.m., Thursday, Oct 28 (MP 137.4 - 131.5) SB
  • 9 p.m. - 8 a.m., Friday, Oct 29 (MP 137.4 - 131.5) SB
  • Speed reduction to 55 MPH during construction hours.
  • Eleven-foot width restrictions will begin the week of November 1.
  • Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone. Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and give themselves extra travel time.
  • Dates of work are weather permitting

This work is part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP). MAMSIP is comprised of four discrete road projects in the Pikes Peak region, all of which are strategically important in the movement of personnel and equipment between nationally significant military facilities.

Click here for more information on the project.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains during manhunt for Brian Laundrie.
FBI Denver confirms human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito case
Shelter-in-place alert in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 10/21/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs lifted
Carla Faith was arrested December 2019.
Woman sentenced to 6 years in prison after keeping daycare kids behind a ‘false wall’ in Colorado Springs
File photo.
72-year-old killed in Highway 50 crash in Pueblo West

Latest News

Drug take back day
King Soopers hosts drug take-back event Saturday
Police lights.
Pueblo police investigate shooting that sent one man to the hospital
The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department will begin a...
City to begin maintenance project Monday on Pikes Peak Greenway Trail
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers lined the streets to honor, Pueblo Area Wildlife Manager...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife honor officer who passed away last week