Broncos get run over by the beat up Browns, marking 4-game losing streak for Denver

Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton (40) scores a 1-yard touchdown after a pass during...
Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton (40) scores a 1-yard touchdown after a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/David Richard)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:33 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos officially have a losing record for the first time this season as they continue to ride a four-game losing streak.

The latest loss came on the national stage during Thursday Night Football against a beat up Cleveland Browns team. The Browns were forced to start their backup QB, a former Bronco, Case Keenum. The Browns were without their two starting running backs. Despite Cleveland being without some of their most valuable players, they were able to run over the Broncos.

Keenum was 21 for 33 tallying 199 yards while Teddy Bridgewater was 23 for 33 notching 187 yards. The real MVP was the lesser known running back starting for the Browns, D’Ernest Johnson as he rushed for 146 yards on 22 carries including one touchdown. Another notable lowlight for the Broncos during the game, their star linebacker Von Miller banged his leg into teammate Dre’Mont Jones as he was rushing Browns quarterback Keenum with less than two minutes remaining before halftime. Miller was able to leave on his own, but didn’t return to the game.

The Broncos fell 17-14 as they are now 3-4 getting set for Washington on Halloween.

