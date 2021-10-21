Switchbacks FC clinch first playoff appearance since 2016

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In his first season as head coach, Brendan Burke has broken the Switchbacks postseason drought.

Thanks to an Austin Bold FC loss Wednesday night, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC has clinched a spot in the USL Championship playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Switchbacks (13-8-9) currently have 48 points and are tied with San Antonio FC for second place in the Mountain Division.

Colorado Springs has two games left on their schedule against Real Monarchs SLC (Oct. 22) and San Antonio FC (Oct. 30), both on the road. The USL Championship 16-team postseason begins in November.

