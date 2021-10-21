Advertisement

Switchbacks FC clinch first playoff appearance since 2016

Switchbacks FC celebrate a late goal against Rio Grande Valley FC to secure a 1-0 victory on...
Switchbacks FC celebrate a late goal against Rio Grande Valley FC to secure a 1-0 victory on Oct. 16 at Weidner Field(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In his first season as head coach, Brendan Burke has broken the Switchbacks postseason drought.

Thanks to an Austin Bold FC loss Wednesday night, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC has clinched a spot in the USL Championship playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Switchbacks (13-8-9) currently have 48 points and are tied with San Antonio FC for second place in the Mountain Division.

Colorado Springs has two games left on their schedule against Real Monarchs SLC (Oct. 22) and San Antonio FC (Oct. 30), both on the road. The USL Championship 16-team postseason begins in November.

