Six vehicle crash causes major power outage in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This morning Powers and Stetson Hills Blvd was the scene of a major crash that caused thousands to lose power and shut down the intersection for hours.

Police at the scene told me that a gravel truck was traveling southbound on Powers when it lost the ability to stop as it approached a red light at the intersection.

The truck collided with two cars from behind who were stopped at the red light. The truck continued into the intersection where it collided with another car that was turning West onto Stetson Hills Blvd.

That car then spun into two other cars who were stopped at a red light traveling East on Stetson Hills.

The truck continued through the intersection eventually hitting a power pole and rolling to a stop. The bottom of the power pole was taken out and the top of the pole hung suspended in the air from power lines for several hours.

This damage to the pole is what caused thousands in the area to lose power.

Thankfully no one was seriously injured in this crash despite the extensive damage and number of vehicles involved.

Crews were called out to repair the power pole and police tell me they will perform a commercial vehicle inspection on the gravel truck.

