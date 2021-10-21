Advertisement

Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was active for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:20 p.m. the following message was shared with residents living in the 3800 block of Radiant Dr., on the northeast side of the city near N. ACademy Boulevard and Maizeland Road:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 10-21-2021. There is police activity related to a wanted person search in the area of 3800 Radiant Dr.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”

