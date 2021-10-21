Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was active for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:20 p.m. the following message was shared with residents living in the 3800 block of Radiant Dr., on the northeast side of the city near N. ACademy Boulevard and Maizeland Road:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 10-21-2021. There is police activity related to a wanted person search in the area of 3800 Radiant Dr.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”

Click here to sign up for emergency alerts through Peak Alerts and to see a map of the impacted area.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.