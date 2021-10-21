Pueblo gas station held up by masked robbers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Clad in Halloween and ski masks, two men held up a Pueblo gas station late Wednesday night.

The robbery was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station at Highway 50 and Kachina Drive. Surveillance stills show the men pointing guns at the clerk manning the register. Police have not said what they got away with.

The first suspect is described as slender and dressed nearly head to toe in black: black hoodie, black pants, black gloves and black and white converse shoes. He was wearing a black backpack strapped to his chest and was in a Halloween mask.

The second suspect was in a gray hoodie with a brown stripe on the shoulder, jeans and white shoes, was wearing black gloves, and hid his face behind a ski mask with yellow around the eyelids.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Flores at 719-553-2936, Pueblo Police Department dispatch at 719-553-2502, or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

ARMED ROBBERY On October 20, 2021 at approximately 11:25 p.m., Pueblo police were dispatched to 1812 W. US HWY 50... Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Thursday, October 21, 2021

