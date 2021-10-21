Meet the candidates running for mayor in the City of Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Election Day is right around the corner in Colorado, scheduled for Nov. 2. One of the biggest races for the City of Fountain will decide who the next mayor is.

Dr. Detra Duncan and Sharon Thompson both serve on the Fountain City Council together and are running for Mayor. They are actively passionate on improving the community and generating economic growth for the people of Fountain.

SHARON THOMPSON:

EDUCATION:

I graduated from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (Cal Poly) with a B. A. in Liberal Studies and took graduate courses to complete my elementary teaching credential.

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE:

I have been on Fountain City Council for almost 8 years. During that time I have served on the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments in a variety of positions and am currently First Vice Chair and a co chair on the legislative committee, am the Vice President of the Fountain Valley Senior Center, represent Fountain on the Colorado Municipal League (CML) Policy Committee, have attended regularly the Fountain Valley Community Services Group building relationships with several of the non profits that serve the Fountain area, and am a former member of the Fountain Valley Salvation Army Advisory Board. Volunteering with several candidates running for local, state, and federal level offices helped build relationships that have been helpful while on council to be able to reach out to them or their office to work together on many issues.

TOP 3 PRIORITIES IF ELECTED MAYOR:

My top three priorities as Mayor have come from many conversations with the citizens of Fountain One of the top priorities will be smart sensible growth while maintaining Fountain’s “hometown feel”. Secondly, we need to work on infrastructure that includes not just roads, curbs, and gutters, but broadband access, water, and other needs. Thirdly, expanding our recreation programs with activities for all ages and abilities, This can be done while maintaining a conservative fiscal approach that goes along with the question I have become known for asking during budget decisions “How much is this going to cost and where is the money coming from?” Using my years of experience in various capacities from community volunteer to elected official these issues need short and long-range planning endeavors to ensure Fountain’s economic stability, growth and it continues to be a great place to live.

CAREER BACKGROUND:

Elementary teacher, homeschool parent, caregiver, and help run a small business my husband owns and manages in Fountain.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN A FOUNTAIN RESIDENT:

I have lived in Fountain since 2003

NOTABLE AWARDS:

My most notable award is mom to three wonderful adults!

DR. DETRA DUNCAN:

EDUCATION:

I have a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Nutrition and Food, Masters of Public Health Administration, and Ph.D. in Organizational Management, Completed Zeta Leadership Organizational Training.

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE:

I am currently serving my first term - Fountain City Council at Large. I have two more years. First African American Woman to accomplish this goal. Precinct Organizer. I have a Doctoral Degree in Organizational Management/Leadership which the Doctoral Journey is an emotional embodied and political experience drawing from experiences across a variety of disciplines in the social sciences, medical sciences and education, and the humanities.

TOP 3 PRIORITIES IF ELECTED MAYOR:

Cyber Leadership, Broadband availability, and how it allows people to live in areas that are less expensive. Broadband also is useful to get jobs in our community.

Affordable Housing, Working on affordable housing and housing availability is critically important to me.

Water Security - Water is Colorado’s most precious and scarce - natural resource. Fountain needs water to sustain its residents and increased growth.

CAREER BACKGROUND:

Dr. Duncan serves as City Council at Large for Fountain, Colorado, and Board of Directors for Fountain Chamber of Commerce. She is a recognized corporate leader with over 28 years of experience in delivering results for Healthcare Organizations providing medical billing and accounting services. She is a member of numerous organizations, including serving as a Precinct Organizer, 2020 Woman of Influence Recipient, Fountain Youth Council Director, Fountain Planning Commission, NCIS, American Dietetic Association, Past President Cross Creek Community Homeowners Association, Past Deputy Director and Publicity Chair African American Youth Leadership Conference, Past President Cross Creek Metropolitan District, and owner of Duncan’s Fashions and Springs Professional Medical Billing. Soaring Dove Scholarship Past President.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN A FOUNTAIN RESIDENT:

I have lived in Fountain for 30 years.

NOTABLE AWARDS:

-2020 Women of Influence Recipient

-NAACP Freedom Fund Gala Recipient

-American Legion Post 5 Award Recipient

-Zeta ZOL & Basilei Leadership Award

