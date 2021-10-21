Advertisement

Jokic scores 27 points, Nuggets beat Suns 110-98

Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA.
Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA. (KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Denver Nuggets past the Phoenix Suns 110-98 in the season opener for both teams.

The Suns were playing three months after losing Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix has returned much of the same roster, including the All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, to make another run at the title. The teams were playing for the first time since the Suns swept the Nuggets in four games in the second round of last season’s Western Conference playoffs.

Mikal Bridges led Phoenix with 16 points.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Tips and tricks for keeping energy bills down
Colorado Springs Utilities proposes increases to natural gas and electric rates, customers could see increase starting Nov. 1
A trash truck completely dismantled a power pole at the scene of a crash at Powers and Stetson...
Major crash at Powers and Stetson in Colorado Springs, knocks down power for thousands
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation continues after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
Exterior of Haunted Mine Drop
Family files lawsuit after Colorado Springs girl died on an amusement park ride called the Haunted Mine Drop

Latest News

Switchbacks FC celebrate a late goal against Rio Grande Valley FC to secure a 1-0 victory on...
Switchbacks FC clinch first playoff appearance since 2016
viewhouse
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: Brendan Burke, Switchbacks Head Coach explains ‘fun has been the key’
Von Miller and the Denver Broncos defense matches up with the Oakland Raiders offense, led by...
Broncos fall flat against Raiders 34-24 for third straight loss
The teams posing for a picture after splitting the title.
Cheyenne Mountain boys tennis splits 4A state title with Kent Denver