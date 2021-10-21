Advertisement

Firefighters rescue trapped person from vehicle after crash in Colorado Springs

By KKTV
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:02 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was hospitalized after trapped in their vehicle and rescued by firefighters from their vehicle following a crash in Colorado Springs.

The crash happened just after noon Thursday at the intersection of Academy Blvd. & Maizeland Rd, right in front of Fire Station 10. Firefighters say they rescued a person who was trapped in their vehicle following the crash.

Multiple people were hospitalized with what police say were minor injuries. Southbound Academy Blvd. & Eastbound Maizeland Rd. were closed at the intersection but have since been reopened.

There is no information on what caused the accident. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to inform the public on the latest information involving a crash that closed down a busy roadway for an extended period of time.

