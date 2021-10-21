Advertisement

FBI Denver confirms human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito case

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - On Thursday, authorities confirmed the remains found in a Florida wilderness park earlier this week are those of Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito. Laundrie and Petito were on a cross-country road trip that included a visit in Colorado Springs. Laundrie returned home to Florida, and Petito didn’t.

Petito was 22 when she was reported missing in September, her remains were found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner stating she was strangled to death. The remains of Laundrie were found on Wednesday along with a backpack and notebook.

The FBI in Denver shared the following message on social media Thursday afternoon:

