Deadly crash under investigation off Highway 50 in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed in a crash along Highway 50 Wednesday night.

Colorado State Patrol received the call at about 8:25 p.m. in the Pueblo West area close to Purcell Boulevard and Highway 50. Only one person was in the vehicle and that person has not been publicly identified.

Both directions of Highway 50 were closed for a period of time, the westbound side of the highway was back open just after 9:30 p.m. according to CDOT.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

