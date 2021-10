COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man turned $20 into $100,000 recently!

On Thursday, the Colorado Lottery shared the success story of a man from Aurora. On top of the $100,000 prize, the man scratched off some more money waiting for his winning ticket to be processed.

Thomas L. from Aurora won $100,000 playing Magnificent Millions Scratch! While we were processing his winner's check, he bought a few more tickets out of our Ticket Vending Machine and won an additional $790. What a lucky guy 🍀 pic.twitter.com/4Ylg0wiQjC — Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) October 21, 2021

