Advertisement

Colorado Gov announces new state park in western mountains

Sweetwater Lake
Sweetwater Lake(Colorado Governor's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:07 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Gov. Jared Polis says a private ranch with ponds, springs and rare wetland plants in Colorado’s western mountains will be part of a new state park.

Polis was joined by state and federal parks officials for his announcement Wednesday. Polis says a 488-acre ranch near Sweetwater Lake in Garfield County, a northwestern part of the state which borders Utah, will become part of the White River National Forest. The ranch land was acquired by the federal park service’s conservation fund on Aug. 31.

Polis says the area was among the federal program’s top priority purchases to increase public recreation and protect wildlife and nature.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation continues after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The Texas Department of Public Safety says all on board survived the crash.
Large charter plane catches fire after failed takeoff in Houston area; all 21 on board survive
Police say a driver ran a red light and slammed into a second car. One of those two vehicles...
Kids OK after school bus is involved in 3-vehicle crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Crime scene at Bonfoy and Boulder on Oct. 16, 2021.
Man arrested after driver found dead from gunshot at scene of Springs traffic crash

Latest News

Logo.
Meet the candidates running for mayor in the City of Fountain
10/20/21
WATCH: Election 2021, Mayoral Candidate for the City of Fountain Dr. Detra Duncan
10/21/21
WATCH: Election 2021, Mayoral Candidate for the City of Fountain Sharon Thompson
This morning Powers and Stetson Hills Blvd was the scene of a major crash that caused thousands...
Six vehicle crash causes major power outage in Colorado Springs