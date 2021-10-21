Advertisement

5 wildlife crossings up and running; crews hope to keep both drivers and wildlife safe

CDOT Wildlife crossing near County Line Road, just north of Monument
CDOT Wildlife crossing near County Line Road, just north of Monument(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - In order to keep both drivers and wildlife safe, CDOT and Colorado Parks and wildlife have set up five wildlife underpasses along I-25 in El Paso and Douglas counties.

Thursday morning, crews opened up the newest underpass near County Line Road, just north of Monument, which is part of the I-25 South Gap Project.

Crews say 87% of deer fencing is installed, with 28 miles of deer fencing, 19 deer guards, and 60 game ramps. CDOT and CPW are currently in the process of installing 59 cameras throughout the wildlife mitigation system to help measure the success of the underpass.

According to CDOT, on average 87,000 drivers head through the gap on a daily basis. Across Colorado, there are reportedly 4,000 crashes involving wildlife, and these underpasses are expected to reduce these crashes by 90%.

“We hope that is going to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions by 90%. If you do the math by saving money on property damage to cars, by saving money and property, to injuries to people pet wildlife; the system is going to pay for itself in less than 15 years. And that’s why it’s very important,” says Chuck Attardo, who works at CDOT.

Bears, elk, deer, and other wildlife have been seen on camera using the underpass to get across the interstate.

Crews say the highest traffic season for wildlife to be on the roads during October and November, and drivers should stay vigilant.

“The messages that we’re making it safe for the traveling public. Again we hope to reduce these wildlife-vehicle collisions by 90%, that means less people getting injured, less property damage to cars, a safer system,” says Attardo.

CDOT says they are working on designing a wildlife overpass south of the Greenland Road interchange in Larkspur on I-25, but have not secured funding for construction yet.

