COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rescue effort is underway to free someone trapped in a construction trench after it collapsed Wednesday morning.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a trench collapse with one party trapped at the legs in the 1900 block of W. GOG Rd. CSFD heavy rescue and FF’s from multiple stations are on scene and responding. Watch for activity in the area #trenchcollapse pic.twitter.com/ur9GB6vawA — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 20, 2021

The scene is on Garden of the Gods a couple of blocks east of 30th Street.

Firefighters working to shore up sides of trench to get a @CSUtilities vacuum truck close enough to remove dirt from inside the trench. Rescue crews from @CarsonFireAssoc on scene assisting as well pic.twitter.com/zovmInwNxu — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 20, 2021

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more.

