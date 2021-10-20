UCHealth changes visitation policy, most patients can only have 1 visitor per day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth updated their visitation policy this week stating most patients can only have one visitor or support person per day.

Click here to read the update that was posted to the UCHealth website.

Part of the update includes that all patients and visitors are required to wear their own personal masks while inside UCHealth facilities. If a visitor shows signs or symptoms of COVID-19, they will not be allowed to enter the building unless they are there to get medical care.

There are exceptions to the updated policy when it comes to only allowing patients to have one visitor per day:

-No visitors for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

-No visitors under the age of 16.

-Patients may bring a child under the age of 16 to outpatient clinic visits. However, we encourage all patients to find child care during their appointment time. Children over the age of 2 must wear a mask at all times while in our facilities.

-Inpatients who are under 18 years of age may have two visitors per day. The visitors must be their parents or guardians.

-Patients in clinic areas or who are having a surgery or procedure may have 1 visitor or support person. A support person for any procedure needs to be of legal age to drive.

-End-of-life exceptions are decided on a case-by-case basis.

-A support person with a patient at breast imaging appointments may be asked to wait in the main lobby.

-OB patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 are allowed 2 visitors or support persons per day. Doula providers are welcome and are considered one of the support persons for the OB patient.

-OB patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are allowed 1 support person during their full stay in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.