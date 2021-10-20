Springs man arrested for alleged child sexual exploitation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is accused of sexually exploiting children.

Detectives arrested 33-year-old Gustavo Tamayo Arana Tuesday after executing a search warrant at a home in the 4300 block of Halstead Circle. Police did not elaborate on what prompted the investigation.

Arana is currently being held without bond in the El Paso County jail.

The case is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is compromised of law enforcement from the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security.

