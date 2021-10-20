Advertisement

San Francisco shuts burger spot for not checking vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers’ vaccination status.

The company’s Fisherman’s Wharf location — its only one in San Francisco — was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14.

Authorities said it refused to bar clients who couldn’t show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, as required by a city mandate that took effect Aug. 20.

In-N-Out ignored repeated warnings to enforce the vaccination rule, the department said, calling the mandate a matter of public health to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” Arnie Wensinger, the chain’s chief legal and business officer, said in a statement.

In-N-Out said it considered the enforcement requirement an intrusive and offensive measure that would force it to discriminate against customers.

The location has since reopened but without indoor dining.

In-N-Out was the only San Francisco restaurant that was closed for violating the mandate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation underway after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
Police say a driver ran a red light and slammed into a second car. One of those two vehicles...
Kids OK after school bus is involved in 3-vehicle crash in northeast Colorado Springs
The Texas Department of Public Safety says all on board survived the crash.
Large charter plane catches fire after failed takeoff in Houston area; all 21 on board survive
Crime scene at Bonfoy and Boulder on Oct. 16, 2021.
Man arrested after driver found dead from gunshot at scene of Springs traffic crash
Suspect John Lott
Police: Domestic violence suspect shot after violent northeast Springs disturbance

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth II taking medically advised rest
Nicholas Cruz, a 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student, is scheduled to plead guilty to...
Nikolas Cruz set to plead guilty to Parkland massacre
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said the price impact for this package is "a tiny piece of GDP"...
Biden, lawmakers focus on climate, families in trimmed $2 trillion plan
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said the price impact for this package is "a tiny piece of GDP"...
Rep. Jayapal: Biden's agenda being paid for with taxes on corporations
Harrison School District 2 before and after school program
Free, before and after school childcare for Harrison School District 2 families already has over 1,000 students enrolled