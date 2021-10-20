Advertisement

Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:14 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha.

Details about what led to Tuesday night’s shooting weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

Police say no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

