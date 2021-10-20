Advertisement

UPDATE: Statewide alert deactivated after 3-year-old found

10/20/21
10/20/21(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old girl.

Less than one hour after the alert went out, it was deactivated because the child was found and is safe.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the alert. The purpose of this article was to help authorities utilize the public in locating a child who may have been in danger.

