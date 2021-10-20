Advertisement

Man arrested for indecent exposure at Pueblo Walmart

By Jack Heeke
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:44 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Robert Locey was arrested on Monday after he allegedly followed a woman through a Pueblo Walmart on his hands and knees trying to look up her dress.

This incident happened at the Walmart on Dillon Dr on the West side of Pueblo.

According to arrest papers the victim was shopping in the cosmetics section when she noticed that Locey was following her.

She allegedly confronted him and arrest papers say that he fled the store. The arrest papers also describe two women who told the victim that they saw Locey zipping up his pants as he ran away.

Security video from the store allegedly shows Locey crawling on his hands and knees behind the victim as he attempts to look up her dress.

Walmart security made contact with Pueblo Police who eventually caught up with Locey at a nearby bus stop.

The arrest papers describe how Locey gave the officers a fake name before his fingerprints revealed his true identity.

Arrest papers say that Locey was registered as a sex offender in New Mexico but he had failed to register himself in Colorado.

Locey is expected in court next Wednesday the 27th.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation underway after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
Colorado Springs woman deal with parosmia after having COVID-19
‘It’s all repulsive’: Colorado woman’s sense of smell distorted after having COVID-19
Utah Police were told Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before they questioned the couple in...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Coroner announces Petito was strangled
Crime scene at Bonfoy and Boulder on Oct. 16, 2021.
Man arrested after driver found dead from gunshot at scene of Springs traffic crash
File photo.
Colorado woman, teen die after two vehicles collide on I-70

Latest News

Booster doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine are now widely available throughout Southern...
Pueblo County Health Department hopes to answer questions on booster shots
Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert “Bo’ Ortiz was recently captured on video swearing at...
Pueblo County Courthouse to update pet policy following viral video
Pueblo Police investigate a shooting near East 3rd Street and North Hudson Avenue in Pueblo
Deadly shooting on Pueblo’s East side marks 20th homicide this year
The hospital said it was a difficult decision to make.
Parkview Hospital in Pueblo postpones elective surgeries to make room for Covid patients.