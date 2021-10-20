Man arrested for indecent exposure at Pueblo Walmart

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Robert Locey was arrested on Monday after he allegedly followed a woman through a Pueblo Walmart on his hands and knees trying to look up her dress.

This incident happened at the Walmart on Dillon Dr on the West side of Pueblo.

According to arrest papers the victim was shopping in the cosmetics section when she noticed that Locey was following her.

She allegedly confronted him and arrest papers say that he fled the store. The arrest papers also describe two women who told the victim that they saw Locey zipping up his pants as he ran away.

Security video from the store allegedly shows Locey crawling on his hands and knees behind the victim as he attempts to look up her dress.

Walmart security made contact with Pueblo Police who eventually caught up with Locey at a nearby bus stop.

The arrest papers describe how Locey gave the officers a fake name before his fingerprints revealed his true identity.

Arrest papers say that Locey was registered as a sex offender in New Mexico but he had failed to register himself in Colorado.

Locey is expected in court next Wednesday the 27th.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.