Major crash at Powers and Stetson closes roads, knocks down power for thousands

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major collision involving a trash truck and at least two other vehicles has left thousands in the dark and is snarling traffic in northeast part of the city.

Colorado Springs Utilities tells 11 News the trash truck completely a power pole at Stetson Hills and Powers, resulting in roughly 2,800 customers without power. Eastbound Stetson Hills is closed at Austin Bluffs, and southbound Powers is closed at Dublin. Our crew at the scene says northbound Powers is a “mess,” though technically not closed.

Watch our live coverage at the top of this page.

Keep up with live traffic conditions here.

