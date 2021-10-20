Advertisement

Kindergarten classes return to Venetucci Farm pumpkin patch

By Jack Heeke
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Last year, Venetucci Farm was unable to host kindergarten classes due to the Covid pandemic.

Staff made adjustments and hosted small programs inside some schools last year, but now the full experience has returned to Venetucci farm.

The farm’s original owner Nick Venetucci died in 2006. He was famous locally for supplying free pumpkins to kindergartners around the community.

When Venetucci passed away in 2006 the Community Foundation took over the property and looked to continue the tradition that has now gone on for 60 years.

In the past five years the Community Foundation has partnered with the Catamount Institute who has added an educational component to the fun.

Catamount Institute instructors read a story to the children and play educational games with them before letting them plant their own pumpkin seeds.

Finally before the class leaves, each kindergartner is allowed to take one pumpkin form the patch, but they have to carry it away on their own per the late Venetucci’s rule.

This year the farm will host over 2,500 hundred kindergartners as part of school programs. The patch is open for all ages during the weekends. We have more information on Venetucci Farm on our FindIt page.

