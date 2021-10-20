Advertisement

Free, before and after school childcare for Harrison School District 2 families already has over 1,000 students enrolled

Harrison School District 2 before and after school program
Harrison School District 2 before and after school program(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:06 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new childcare program for a southern Colorado school district already has over 1,000 students enrolled.

11 News spoke with Harrison School District 2 about their free, before and after school program. The district conducted a “needs assessment” from their parents in the Spring, with an overwhelming response being affordable and quality childcare.

“We are high-need school district. Our families represent hardworking people that are trying to just make it through this pandemic and it’s exciting to see that we can offer the support for them,” said Angie Outlaw of D-2.

D-2 kindergarten to fifth graders can show up to 14 locations in the district five days a week. The program began in August and already has about 1,012 students enrolled.

“This free, before and after school care has allowed them to keep more of the money their making and not have to spend it on childcare,” said Outlaw.

Students can get help with their homework, play with puzzles or color, and even play active games like basketball and soccer. Over 80 new jobs were created within the district for this program.

