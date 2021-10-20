Family to file lawsuit after Colorado Springs girl died on an amusement park ride called the Haunted Mine Drop
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The law firm representing the family of a Colorado Springs girl who died on an amusement park ride tells 11 News a wrongful death lawsuit is expected to be filed this week.
Dan Caplis Law Firm says the family of Wongel Estifanos will file the lawsuit on Wednesday. Estifanos was six when she tragically died in early September while riding the “Haunted Mine Drop” at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado.
11 News obtained copies of every Certificate of Inspection for the ride since it first opened, all which show it has been in compliance with all regulations and passed all inspections. The most recent check was just three months ago. According to the amusement park’s website, the attraction sends riders dropping 110 feet and requires guests to sign a liability waiver.
According to a state report, ride operators did not notice 6-year-old Estifanos was sitting on top of both seatbelts.
“This fatal accident was the result of multiple operator errors, exacerbated by several factors,” part of the report reads. Click here to read the full report or scroll to the bottom of this article.
A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for the family and has raised more than $78,000 as of Oct. 19.
11 News expects to get a copy of the lawsuit on Wednesday.
The following statement was sent out by the Dan Caplis Law Firm on behalf of the family on Sept. 24, the day the stare report was released:
