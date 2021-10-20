Family to file lawsuit after Colorado Springs girl died on an amusement park ride called the Haunted Mine Drop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The law firm representing the family of a Colorado Springs girl who died on an amusement park ride tells 11 News a wrongful death lawsuit is expected to be filed this week.

Dan Caplis Law Firm says the family of Wongel Estifanos will file the lawsuit on Wednesday. Estifanos was six when she tragically died in early September while riding the “Haunted Mine Drop” at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado.

11 News obtained copies of every Certificate of Inspection for the ride since it first opened, all which show it has been in compliance with all regulations and passed all inspections. The most recent check was just three months ago. According to the amusement park’s website, the attraction sends riders dropping 110 feet and requires guests to sign a liability waiver.

According to a state report, ride operators did not notice 6-year-old Estifanos was sitting on top of both seatbelts.

“This fatal accident was the result of multiple operator errors, exacerbated by several factors,” part of the report reads. Click here to read the full report or scroll to the bottom of this article.

A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for the family and has raised more than $78,000 as of Oct. 19.

11 News expects to get a copy of the lawsuit on Wednesday.

The following statement was sent out by the Dan Caplis Law Firm on behalf of the family on Sept. 24, the day the stare report was released:

The parents of Wongel were provided with the State of Colorado’s findings this morning. The report confirms that Wongel was killed because of multiple failures by the amusement park and its operators, including the operators’ failure to buckle Wongel into the ride. The State of Colorado report also confirms that the amusement park is 100% responsible for buckling in all riders. The report states: “Passengers cannot be expected to know or correctly execute the safety procedures for this ride.” Wongel’s parents are determined to do everything in their power to make sure that no one ever dies this way again. As part of this mission they are asking witnesses to come forward, including folks who experienced problems with the Haunted Mine Drop before Wongel was killed on it. For example, the State’s report says that in 2019 a rider emailed Glenwood Caverns to warn them that the operator had not buckled that customer’s seat belt before preparing to launch the 110 foot drop. Even after the passenger correctly pointed out that he had not been properly buckled in, the operator insisted that he was safe to ride. The family is asking witnesses to contact their counsel Dan Caplis at www.DanCaplisLaw.com or 303-770-5551.”

