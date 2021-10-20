Advertisement

Family to file lawsuit after Colorado Springs girl died on an amusement park ride called the Haunted Mine Drop

Exterior of Haunted Mine Drop
Exterior of Haunted Mine Drop(CBS Denver)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The law firm representing the family of a Colorado Springs girl who died on an amusement park ride tells 11 News a wrongful death lawsuit is expected to be filed this week.

Dan Caplis Law Firm says the family of Wongel Estifanos will file the lawsuit on Wednesday. Estifanos was six when she tragically died in early September while riding the “Haunted Mine Drop” at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado.

11 News obtained copies of every Certificate of Inspection for the ride since it first opened, all which show it has been in compliance with all regulations and passed all inspections. The most recent check was just three months ago. According to the amusement park’s website, the attraction sends riders dropping 110 feet and requires guests to sign a liability waiver.

According to a state report, ride operators did not notice 6-year-old Estifanos was sitting on top of both seatbelts.

“This fatal accident was the result of multiple operator errors, exacerbated by several factors,” part of the report reads. Click here to read the full report or scroll to the bottom of this article.

A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for the family and has raised more than $78,000 as of Oct. 19.

11 News expects to get a copy of the lawsuit on Wednesday.

The following statement was sent out by the Dan Caplis Law Firm on behalf of the family on Sept. 24, the day the stare report was released:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation underway after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
Colorado Springs woman deal with parosmia after having COVID-19
‘It’s all repulsive’: Colorado woman’s sense of smell distorted after having COVID-19
Utah Police were told Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before they questioned the couple in...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Coroner announces Petito was strangled
Crime scene at Bonfoy and Boulder on Oct. 16, 2021.
Man arrested after driver found dead from gunshot at scene of Springs traffic crash
File photo.
Colorado woman, teen die after two vehicles collide on I-70

Latest News

Robert Locey was arrested on Monday after he allegedly follow a woman through a Pueblo Walmart...
Man arrested for indecent exposure at Pueblo Walmart
Fire burning at an apartment building in Boulder on Oct. 19, 2021.
Massive apartment fire under control on Boulder’s Pearl Street; 80+ units impacted
Robert Locey was arrested on Monday after he allegedly follow a woman through a Pueblo Walmart...
WATCH - Man arrested for indecent exposure at Pueblo Walmart
Last year, Venetucci Farm was unable to host kindergarten classes due to the Covid pandemic.
Kindergarten classes return to Venetucci Farm pumpkin patch